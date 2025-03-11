Forced into cyber crime, 283 Indians rescued from Myanmar-Thailand border

Guwahati, March 11: In a major rescue operation, the Indian embassies in Myanmar and Thailand, in coordination with local authorities, successfully repatriated 283 Indian nationals who were trapped in cybercrime and scam operations along the Myanmar-Thailand border.

The individuals, lured with fake job offers, were being forced to carry out fraudulent activities in scam centres operating in the Myawaddy area of Myanmar.

On Monday, they were flown back to India on an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft from Mae Sot, Thailand, following a coordinated operation between Indian missions and local authorities, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"The Government of India has been making sustained efforts to secure the release and repatriation of Indian nationals lured to various Southeast Asian countries, including Myanmar, with fake job offers," the MEA said in an official release.

The Indian Embassy in Myanmar confirmed the development on its official social media handle, saying that the Embassy “strongly reiterate our advice against such job offers".

The MEA reiterated its advisory, cautioning Indian nationals to avoid falling prey to such fraudulent job offers.

The ministry urged people to thoroughly verify foreign job offers through Indian missions abroad and cross-check the credentials of recruiting agents and companies before accepting employment opportunities.

"The Government of India wishes to reiterate its caution, circulated earlier from time to time through advisories and social media posts, about such rackets. Indian nationals are once again advised to verify credentials of foreign employers through Missions abroad and check the antecedents of recruiting agents and companies before taking up a job offer," the MEA statement added.

This is not the first such rescue operation. On February 11, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar facilitated the deportation of eight Indian nationals, part of a group of 19 foreigners, from scam centres in Myawaddy to Mae Sot, Thailand.

Earlier in December, six more Indian nationals were released from similar scam compounds in the region. According to official data, 101 Indian nationals had been repatriated from Myanmar since July 2024.