For 6th time in 2025, TN’s Mettur dam touches full reservoir level; alert issued

Chennai, Sep 2: The Mettur dam, Tamil Nadu’s lifeline on the Cauvery, has once again reached its full reservoir level (FRL) of 120 feet, marking the sixth such occasion this year. Officials confirmed the development on Tuesday morning, following a sharp surge in inflow from the river’s catchment areas in Karnataka.

With the reservoir brimming, water discharge from the dam has been increased from 22,500 cubic feet per second (cusecs) to 35,000 cusecs. Of this, 22,500 cusecs are being released through the dam’s main power house and the tunnel power house, 800 cusecs through the canal, and the remaining 12,500 cusecs through the Ellis Saddle.

Authorities have sounded a flood alert to residents of villages situated along the downstream banks of the Cauvery. Announcements are being made through the public address system to ensure precautionary measures.

This is the sixth time the Mettur has touched its FRL this year, with previous instances recorded on June 29, July 5, July 20, July 25, and August 20.

By comparison, the dam filled to capacity only three times in 2024.

The latest surge came after consistent rainfall in the Cauvery basin, with inflow rising from 9,828 cusecs on August 27 to 35,800 cusecs by 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Commissioned in 1934, the Mettur dam is the largest in Tamil Nadu and a crucial reservoir for the state’s agrarian economy. It irrigates nearly 18 lakh acres across 12 districts, including Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam.

Known as the “granary of South India”, the Cauvery delta’s paddy cultivation is heavily dependent on timely releases from the Mettur.

Water from the reservoir also supports cash crops such as sugarcane and turmeric, while providing drinking water to several towns and ensuring power generation.

Farmers’ associations have welcomed the steady storage levels this year, saying they provide confidence for the samba paddy crop, which begins in September. However, officials have urged people in low-lying downstream areas to remain cautious as high releases are expected to continue until the inflow subsides.

The Mettur dam’s repeated filling this year highlights both the generosity of the monsoon and the challenges of balancing irrigation needs with flood management in Tamil Nadu’s heartland.

