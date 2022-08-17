Foodgrain production estimated to be record 315.72 MT, up by 4.98 MT in 2020-21

New Delhi, Aug 17: Foodgrain production in the country is estimated to be a record 315.72 million tonnes in the year 2021-22, an increase by 4.98 MT in 2020-21. The fourth advance estimates of production of major agricultural crops for the year 2021-22 have been released by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

The production during 2021-22 is higher by 25 million tonnes than the previous five years' (2016-17 to 2020-21) average production of foodgrains. Record production is estimated for rice, maize, gram, pulses, rapeseed and mustard oil seeds and sugarcane.



Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that, this record production of so many crops is the result of the farmer-friendly policies of the Central Government under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as tireless hard work of the farmers and the diligence of the scientists.



As per 4th Advance Estimates, the estimated production of major crops during 2021-22 include foodgrains 315.72 million tones.



Total production of Rice during 2021-22 is estimated at record 130.29 million tonnes. It is higher by 13.85 million tonnes than the last five years' average production of 116.44 million tonnes.



Production of Wheat during 2021-22 is estimated at 106.84 million tonnes. It is higher by 2.96 million tonnes than the last five years' average wheat production of 103.88 million tonnes.



Production of Nutri/Coarse Cereals estimated at 50.90 million tonnes, which is higher by 4.32 million tonnes than the last five years' average production of 46.57 million tonnes.



Total Pulses production during 2021-22 is estimated at record 27.69 million tonnes which is higher by 3.87 million tonnes than the last five years' average production of 23.82 million tonnes.

