Following Sumi Borah’s arrest, more from Assamese film industry on police radar

Guwahati, Sep 12: Following the surrender and subsequent arrest of controversial actress Sumi Borah in Assam’s Dibrugarh on Thursday, more performers from the Assamese film industry might come under the scanner of police, according to credible sources. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has already announced that actors, actresses and other people from the Assamese movie industry would face the music if police found their involvement in the online trading scam.

“Nobody will be spared if found guilty in this trading scam. Actress Sumi Borah will also have to surrender because nobody can hide from police for a long time,” he had stated. The kingpin of Rs 2,200 crore online trading scam, Bishal Phukan, who was arrested from Dibrugarh last week, reportedly used Sumi Borah’s connection in the Assamese movie industry to get clients on the pretext of giving them higher returns on their investments.

“Bishal used to throw lavish parties in Guwahati for people for Assamese movie industries in the luxurious hotels in the city. The attendees in the party were lured through expensive gifts by the fraudster. Sumi Borah helped him get clients and Phukan used to reward her with a commission. With the help of the actress, Bishal got a good number of clients who invested a handful amount of money in the online trading for getting higher returns,” police claimed.



Phukan rewarded Borah with a lucrative commission for getting clients in just two months, and the actress allegedly received Rs 20 crore from the scamster. A senior police official said: “Phukan spent Rs 1 crore for buying expensive clothes for Sumi Borah. He also gave her another Rs 2.5 crore for an abroad tour. In just two months, Rs 20 crore were transferred into Borah’s bank account by Phukan. It has been apprehended that the actress helped the prime accused to get at least Rs 100 crore investments that included important people from outside the state as well.”

Following the arrest of Bishal Phukan, Sumi Borah and her husband Tarkik Borah fled; however, in a video circulated on social media on Wednesday night, the controversial actress claimed that instead of escaping, she was hiding due to propaganda being run against her. She alleged that plenty of misinformation was being spread and her family has been suffering a lot due to it.



In the video, Borah also announced that she would surrender before the police.