Following peace agreement, ULFA dissolves its organisation

Guwahati, Jan 24: After signing a tripartite agreement on December 29 last year, the pro-talk ULFA was formally dissolved 44 years after it was founded.

A provision of the agreement is that ULFA must reject the use of violence, surrender all weapons and ammunition, and dissolve the group within 30 days.

The ULFA, the central government, and the Assam government signed the tripartite agreement.

Anup Chetia, the organisation's general secretary, stated that the decision to dissolve the group was made during a meeting on Tuesday in Assam’s Darrang district.

According to him, the formation of a seven-member monitoring committee was another decision made during the meeting to guarantee that the agreement's numerous provisions be carried out.

The committee's convenor will be Anup Chetia.

According to him, Asom Jatiya Bikash Mancha, a sociocultural organisation, will be established with the goal of preserving the linguistic and cultural uniqueness of the community.

Chetia also mentioned that the members will also soon meet with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to discuss the agreement's implementation as well as to inform him that the group has been disbanded as per the clause of the agreement.

At the meeting, a potential organisational structure for the cadres' rehabilitation and their involvement in profitable business ventures was also deliberated, according to Mrinal Hazarika, a senior leader.

Additionally, ULFA will vacate all designated camps where its cadres were residing after the invitation of talks in 2011.

Later this month, there will be an official ceremony to transfer the weapons and ammunition to the state administration.

Ex-gratia payments to the cadres, funding for their economic and vocational training, and the withdrawal of criminal cases against them for less serious offenses were all included in the agreement, which was signed in New Delhi in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

A group of 20 youths from Upper Assam districts came together to form the ULFA on April 7, 1979, in Sivasagar, with the goal of using violent resistance to build a sovereign Assam.