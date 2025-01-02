Fog woes: Over 24 people injured in bus-truck collision in Rajasthan's Dausa

Dausa (Rajasthan), Jan 2: More than 24 people sustained injuries in a collision between a bus and a truck in Rajasthan's Dausa early on Thursday morning due to poor visibility as a result of a heavy fog in the area, according to the local police. Among them, several critically injured passengers were rushed to Jaipur for advanced medical treatment.

The Volvo bus, carrying pilgrims from Ujjain to Delhi, was involved in an accident at around 6:00 a.m. near pillar number 198 on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Heavy fog is believed to have significantly reduced visibility, leading to the mishap. Detailing the incident, Deputy SP Charul Gupta said, "An accident occurred at pillar number 198 on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Due to heavy fog in the morning, a bus carrying pilgrims from Ujjain to Delhi collided with a truck."

"Approximately 20 people were injured, including four with serious injuries. Twelve of the injured have been referred to Jaipur for treatment," she further mentioned. Passengers aboard the bus shared harrowing accounts of the incident. Brijmohan, one of the injured, recounted that he was asleep when the collision occurred and woke up to chaos. He was travelling back to Delhi after visiting Ujjain.

Another passenger, Umer Khan, said he felt a sudden jolt and realised their bus had struck the truck ahead. After which, everyone rushed towards the emergency door to get out of the vehicle. The injured passengers managed to escape through the rear door of the bus. They were initially taken to the District Hospital in Dausa, where those with severe injuries were referred to Jaipur's SMS Hospital.

The treatment for the remaining injured is underway in Dausa District Hospital. Authorities suspect dense fog was a significant factor in the crash, with initial findings pointing to poor visibility. The investigations are underway, and further details are awaited.