FM Sitharaman hails Justice Pratibha Singh’s appointment as WIPO Advisory Chair

New Delhi, Oct 22: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday congratulated Pratibha Singh, a Delhi High Court judge, on her appointment as chair of the World Intellectual Property Organisation's (WIPO) Advisory Board of Judges.

Singh will be a member of the advisory board for the period of 2025-27.

“Congratulations Justice Pratibha Singh on reaching ‘a first for India and the Asian region’ milestone,” FM Sitharaman said in a post on X social media platform.

“Justice Singh has worked on IP matters and has authored a peer-reviewed two volume book on Patent Law earlier. Remarkable contribution to jurisprudence,” she added.

Earlier, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal extended his best wishes to Pratibha Singh.

"Heartiest congratulations to Justice Pratibha M. Singh ji of Delhi High Court, on being appointed as Chair of the World Intellectual Property Organisation's Advisory Board of Judges for the term 2025-2027," Goyal wrote on his official X handle.

Goyal termed the appointment a moment of pride for India, as it strengthens the country's strong global presence.

"This prestigious appointment is a moment of great pride for Bharat, reflecting the nation's growing global stature in the field of Intellectual Property. It will further strengthen India's engagement with @WIPO, contributing to a resilient and innovation-driven IP ecosystem worldwide," the minister added.

In 2017, Singh was appointed a Permanent Judge of the Delhi High Court. She previously served as both the presiding judge and chair of the first IP Division of the Delhi High Court 2021-22 Session.

Singh began practising law in 1991 and has since made frequent appearances before the Indian Patent Office, the Supreme Court of India, the High Court of Delhi, and the IP Appellate Board.

WIPO offers a worldwide platform for information, policy, and services related to intellectual property. Its goal is to take the lead in creating a fair and efficient international intellectual property system that encourages innovation, rewards creativity, and advances economic growth.

—IANS