FM Nimala Sitharaman to present Budget 2024-25 on July 23

Guwahati, Jul 6: The much anticipated Union Budget for the years 2024–25 will be presented on July 23, 2024, by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

According to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, the budget session will begin on July 22 and is slated to conclude on August 12.



Taking to the microblogging site ‘X’ Rijiju wrote, “Hon’ble President of India, on the recommendation of Government of India, has approved the proposal for summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session, 2024 from 22nd July, 2024 to 12 August, 2024 (Subject to exigencies of Parliamentary Business). Union Budget, 2024-25 will be presented in Lok Sabha on 23 July, 2024.”





