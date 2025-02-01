FM announces PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana, to benefit 1.7 crore farmers

New Delhi, Feb 1: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana, that will benefit 1.7 crore farmers. The PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana will enhance agricultural productivity, adopt crop diversification, augment post harvest storage at panchayat and block levels, bolster irrigation and improve availability of short and long-term credit.

“PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana will benefit 1.7 crore farmers and aims to create ample opportunity for rural areas so that migration becomes an option, not a necessity," the Finance Minister noted. With the rising income levels, consumption of vegetables and fruits are increasing across the country.

"The government is working towards achieving self-sufficiency in pulses. Consumption of pulses has increased significantly, and the government will launch a 6 year mission for self-sufficiency in pulses. A comprehensive programme for vegetables, fruits would be launched," said FM Sitharaman. She also announced to set up a Makhana Board in Bihar.

To further augment urea supply, a plant with annual capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes will be set up in Assam. The Finance Minister also listed 10 broad areas focussing on the poor, youth, farmers and women. The Budget Session of Parliament, which commenced on Friday, will be conducted in two phases the first started on January 31 and will conclude on February 13, while the second phase will begin on March 10 and end on April 4. The economic survey has also highlighted that rising private consumption is playing a key role in helping India's domestic economy remain steady amid global uncertainties.