Flood like situation in Sawai Madhopur; schools shut in 3 Rajasthan districts

Jaipur, Sep 12: Heavy rains have created flood like situations in different parts of Rajasthan. Schools have been shut in Ajmer, Dholpur and Sawai Madhopur because of the heavy rains and the danger of flooding. Meanwhile, the Met department has announced ‘Orange’ and ‘Yellow’ alerts in different parts of the state.

While an ‘Orange alert’ has been sounded in eastern Rajasthan in places like Bharatpur, Dholpur, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Jaipur, a ‘Yellow alert’ has been sounded in Alwar, Jalore, Tonk, Jhalawad and other places. Meanwhile, it has been raining heavily in Sawai Madhopur since Thursday morning. A total of four people fell into a rain drain due to the collapse of its culvert near the old bus stand in the city.

People present on the spot rescued one person, but three people were washed away and were pulled out of the drain further down after a long distance. Director of Meteorological Centre Jaipur, Radheshyam Sharma said that monsoon is likely to remain active for three to four days and moderate to heavy rains are expected in most parts of eastern Rajasthan.

In fact, more than ten people were stranded in Dholpur and were rescued by SDRF teams on Thursday. Further, Ajmer is already battling with a flood like situation with waterlogging reported in different areas. There is no electricity in many colonies and people are confined to their homes finding it difficult to go out to buy daily necessities.

Met officials said that the depression system formed over the Bay of Bengal has now reached the Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh border. Due to the effect of this system, heavy rains have started in the districts of eastern Rajasthan. The city has received 1043.67 mm of rain since June 1, which is 96.60 per cent more than the average. Around 58 inches (1472 mm) of rain has been recorded in the collectorate area. Besides this, Jaipur rural has received 918.13 mm of rain and Dudu has received 841.67 mm of rainfall.

The heavy monsoon rains have resulted in many dams overflowing in the city, rural areas and the new district of Dudu, which was dry for years. In these three areas, four out of seven dams in Jaipur city, seven out of 16 in Jaipur Rural areas and three out of four dams in Dudu have overflowed. In Jaipur, it has been raining heavily every morning and evening.

In the last 24 hours, 2.7 inches or 71.1 mm of rain was recorded at the weather centre. Dholpur received 55 mm rainfall on Wednesday from 8.30 A.M. to 5.30 P.M. creating a flood like situation.