Five lakh lamps to lit on Jan 22 in Jaipur

Jaipur, Jan 2: Diwali-like decorations will be held in Jaipur on the auspicious occasion of Ramlala's Pran Pratistha Mahotsav on January 22 in the Ram temple of Ayodhya. On this day, more than 5 lakh lamps will be lit at major intersections, government buildings and temples across the city.

The Municipal Greater Corporation here has started its preparations.

Special illumination (decoration) will be done at temples, major government buildings and intersections. For this, an appeal will also be made to trade bodies and social organisations to illuminate the markets.

Municipal Greater Corporation Mayor Dr. Soumya Gurjar on Monday held a meeting with the officials of all the committees of the corporation and the officials and decided the outline for the preparations. For this, he gave instructions to start a special cleaning campaign from January 2. It will start from the Statue Circle.

The Mayor said that first of all, the statues of great men installed at major intersections of Jaipur and their surroundings will be cleaned and beautified. After this, a special cleaning campaign will be started in major religious places and their surrounding areas from January 3.

The Mayor said that for the special cleanliness campaign in the entire Jaipur city, cooperation will be sought from all the trade unions, social organisations and religious leaders of the city. Along with this, an appeal will be made to trade bodies and social organisations to decorate their respective institutions and public places with special lighting on January 22.

Along with this, Rangoli will be made and lamps will be lit at all the major intersections on January 22.

Sunderkand recitations will also be organised at some places in the city. Along with this, other events will also be organised in temples and seminars at some places.