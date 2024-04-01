Five killed, over 100 injured as cyclonic storm hits West Bengal

Guwahati, Apr 1: As many as five people lost their lives and over 100 were injured as a severe cyclonic storm wreaked havoc in West Bengal on Sunday.

The tragic disaster unfolded in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district.



Several houses were damaged and trees uprooted as strong winds whipped through the district.



Following the incident, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rushed to the district on Sunday to take stock of the situation.



It may be mentioned that the severe weather conditions have also taken a toll on several parts of Assam, with heavy rain and hailstorms.

