National

Five killed, 2 injured in accident on Yamuna Expressway

By IANS
Agra, May 12: Five people were killed and two seriously injured when an SUV collided head on with a dumper on Uttar Pradesh's Yamuna Expressway on Thursday.

The SUV was en route to Noida when the accident took place. The injured have been admitted to a hospital in Noida for treatment while the bodies sent for post-mortem. All of them are natives of Maharashtra.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

IANS


