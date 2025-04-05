Five killed, 11 injured in road accident near Karnataka’s Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), April 5: In a tragic incident, five people were killed and 11 others were injured after a mini-bus rammed into a parked truck in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka in the early hours of Saturday.

The accident occurred near Nelogi Cross, close to Jevargi town.

The deceased have been identified as Wajid, Mehaboobi, Priyanka, Mehaboob, and one person whose identity is yet to be confirmed.

All the deceased were residents of the Navanagara locality in Bagalkot district.

According to police reports, the victims were travelling in a mini-bus to visit the famous Khwaja Bande Nawaz Dargah in Kalaburagi city.

A total of 31 people were on board the bus and the injured passengers have been shifted to the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Kalaburagi for treatment.

The jurisdictional Nelogi police rushed to the spot and have launched an investigation. Further details regarding the incident are awaited, and the exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined.

In a tragic incident, four people were killed on the spot after their car was hit by a luxury Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus, Airavat, on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway here on Thursday.

The accident occurred at the highway exit near Tubinakere village, close to Mandya city.

The deceased were identified as 51-year-old Satyananda Raje Urs, his wife, 45-year-old Nischita, 62-year-old Chandru, and Chandru's wife, 50-year-old Suvedini Rani.

According to police, the accident took place when the car driver, while traveling on the expressway and attempting to exit onto the service road, suddenly re-entered the highway, failing to notice the speeding bus approaching from behind.

The bus driver, unable to control the vehicle, rammed into the car from behind, leading to the fatal crash. The impact was so severe that the car was completely mangled, killing all four occupants instantly, police said.

Authorities used a crane to extract the car, which was stuck under the bus, before retrieving the bodies and shifting them to the mortuary of a local hospital. The accident caused a traffic jam on the busy Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway.