Five Army soldiers feared dead in Ladakh flash floods during tank exercise 

Guwahati, June 29: Five soldiers of the Indian Army died after the tank they were travelling in sank due to flash floods near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Nyoma-Chushul area of Ladakh early Saturday.

The officials said that the incident took place near Mandir Morh during an exercise around 1 a.m.

The T-72 tank with five soldiers on board sank due to flash floods while they were crossing the river.

A rescue operation has been launched.

On 28 Jun 2024 night, while deinducting from a military training activity, an army tank got struck in the Shyok River, near Saser Brangsa, Eastern Ladakh due to sudden increase in the water level. Rescue teams rushed to the location, however, due to high current and water levels,… — @firefurycorps_IA (@firefurycorps) June 29, 2024

According to reports, there were five soldiers in the tank at the time of the incident, including one JCO and four Jawans. One person has been located, while the search for others is still going on.



Speaking about the incident, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: “Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of five of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate accident while getting the tank across a river in Ladakh.” He expressed condolences to the bereaved families and said that the nation stands firm with them during this hour of grief.

Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of five of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate accident while getting the tank across a river in Ladakh.



We will never forget exemplary service of our gallant soldiers to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 29, 2024







