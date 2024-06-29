Five Army soldiers feared dead in Ladakh flash floods during tank exercise
Guwahati, June 29: Five soldiers of the Indian Army died after the tank they were travelling in sank due to flash floods near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Nyoma-Chushul area of Ladakh early Saturday.
The officials said that the incident took place near Mandir Morh during an exercise around 1 a.m.
The T-72 tank with five soldiers on board sank due to flash floods while they were crossing the river.
A rescue operation has been launched.
According to reports, there were five soldiers in the tank at the time of the incident, including one JCO and four Jawans. One person has been located, while the search for others is still going on.
Speaking about the incident, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: “Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of five of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate accident while getting the tank across a river in Ladakh.” He expressed condolences to the bereaved families and said that the nation stands firm with them during this hour of grief.