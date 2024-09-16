First Vande Metro train renamed as Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, to be inaugurated in Gujarat by PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 16: India’s first Vande Metro train has been renamed as ‘Namo Bharat Rapid Rail’, top sources in the Indian Railways said. The much awaited launch of the indigenously built train is slated for Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a two-day visit to Gujarat, will inaugurate the country’s first Namo Bharat Rapid Rail service in Gujarat on Monday, a day ahead of his birthday.

The Namo Bharat Rapid Rail will connect Bhuj (Gujarat's Kutch district) with the capital Ahmedabad, thereby covering a distance of 360 kilometres in less than 6 hours. The train service will be flagged off at 4.15 p.m. virtually from Bhuj railway station while the train will officially start its services on September 17, the day when PM Modi celebrates his birthday.

The train will depart Bhuj at 5:05 a.m. and will reach Ahmedabad at 10:50 a.m. while the return from Ahmedabad to Bhuj is slated between 5:30 p.m. to 11:20 p.m. Earlier, the Western Railways informed on X, “The Vande Metro train has 12 air conditioned coaches with centrally controlled automatic sliding doors, modular interiors, continuous LED lighting, toilets with vacuum evacuation, route map indicators, panoramic windows, CCTV, phone charging facilities.”

The Namo Bharat Rapid Rail is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and all modern amenities and has some distinct features, which differentiate it from the Vande Bharat Express. The Namo Rapid Rail is also equipped with advanced safety systems like KAVACH to avoid collisions and is also fitted with an automatic smoke/fire detection mechanism.

It has a seating capacity of 1,150 passengers. It has also provisions for cushioned sofas for added comfort to passengers. According to the Railways Ministry, it also has the exclusive features of Divyangjan friendly toilets, a fully sealed flexible gangway and meal service among others.