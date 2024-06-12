First session of 18th Lok Sabha to commence from June 24: Kiren Rijiju

Guwahati, June 12: Following the results of the general elections, the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on June 24, 2024. This was informed by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday.

Rijiju informed that the first session will be held from June 24, 2024, to July 3, 2024, for the oath of newly elected members, the election of speaker, President’s address, and discussion.

He further informed that the 264th session of the Rajya Sabha will commence on June 27, 2024.

“First Session of 18th Lok Sabha is being summoned from 24.6.24 to 3.7.24 for oath/affirmation of newly elected Members, Election of Speaker, President’s Address and discussion thereon. 264th Session of Rajya Sabha will commence on 27.6.24 and conclude on 3.7.24,” he posted on X.

