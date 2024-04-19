First phase of LS elections commences across 21 states and union territories

Guwahati, April 19: Today marks the beginning of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections across 21 states and Union Territories across India. With voting underway in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhatisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry, millions of citizens are exercising their democratic rights.

A staggering 16.63 crore voters, comprising 8.4 crore men and 8.23 crore women, are expected to cast their ballots across 1.87 lakh polling stations. Voting commenced at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm.

The general elections, aimed at electing 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha, are scheduled to unfold in seven phases, spanning from April 19 to June 1. The nation awaits the results eagerly, set to be announced on June 4.

In the midst of this crucial democratic exercise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have fervently urged voters to turn out in large numbers and fulfill their civic duty by casting their votes.