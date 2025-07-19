First 'Made in India' semiconductor chip to roll out in 2025: IT Minister

Hyderabad, July 19: Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced that India’s first domestically manufactured semiconductor chip is expected to be released in 2025.

Speaking at the 85th Foundation Day celebrations of the Keshav Memorial Educational Society in Hyderabad on Friday, Vaishnaw said the government has already approved six semiconductor fabrication plants, with construction currently underway.

“Some of the world’s most complex chips are being designed in Indian cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Gurugram, and Chennai. Now, we are starting the manufacturing process. The first ‘Made in India’ chip will be ready next year,” he said.

Vaishnaw also outlined developments under the India AI Mission, noting that free datasets are being uploaded to accelerate innovation and that one million individuals are being trained in artificial intelligence.

Addressing broader economic trends, the Union Minister predicted that India would be among the top two global economies by 2047.

He said the global power dynamic is shifting from the West to the "eastern hemisphere", with countries like India taking centre stage.

At a separate event—the 14th Convocation of IIT Hyderabad held on Saturday—Vaishnaw highlighted the exponential rise in India’s electronics sector.

He noted that electronics exports have crossed the US$ 40 billion mark, representing an eight-fold increase over the past 11 years. Domestic electronics production has grown six times in the same period, he said.

He also gave an update on India’s first bullet train project, saying it is progressing rapidly and is expected to become operational by August or September 2027.

PTI