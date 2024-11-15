First-ever Bodoland Mahotsav to be held in Delhi; PM Modi to inaugurate today

New Delhi, Nov. 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first Bodoland Mahotsav on Friday at the SAI Indira Gandhi Sports Complex here.

The two-day Mahotsav is a mega event on language, literature, and culture to sustain peace and build a vibrant Bodo society, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Further, it aims to integrate the indigenous Bodo people residing in Bodoland and other parts of Assam, West Bengal, Nepal, and international border areas of the Northeast.

The theme for the Mahotsav is "Peace and Harmony for Prosperous Bharat" which will also focus on the rich culture, language, and education of the Bodo community along with other communities from the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The mega event aims to capitalise on the richness of cultural and linguistic heritage, ecological biodiversity, and touristic potential of Bodoland.

Significantly, the Bodoland Mahotsav also seeks to celebrate the journey of recovery and resilience ever since the signing of the Bodo Peace Accord in 2020 under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the statement said.

The peace agreement not only resolved decades of conflict, violence, and loss of life in Bodoland but also served as a catalyst for other peace settlements, the statement from the PMO said.

The session on "The rich Bodo culture, tradition and literature contributing towards Indian heritage and traditions" will be the highlight of the Mahotsav and witness deliberations on the rich Bodo culture, traditions, language, and literature.

Another session on "Challenges and opportunities of mother tongue medium-of-instruction through National Education Policy, 2020" will also be held.

The gathering will include more than 5,000 cultural, linguistic and art enthusiasts attending the event from the Bodoland region, Assam, West Bengal, Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, other parts of India, and also from neighbouring Nepal and Bhutan, among others.

