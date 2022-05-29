84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

First cases of Omicron's B.A. 4, B.A.5 sub-variants detected in Maharashtra

By IANS
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

New Delhi, May 29: Maharashtra on Saturday reported its first Covid case of the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Covid's Omicron strain.

The subvariants have been detected in at least 7 people from Pune.

A total of four infections caused by the BA.4 sub-strain of Omicron coronavirus variant, and three cases of BA.5 sub-strain have been detected.

The cases of this subvariants have been reported in the state, days after the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) on Saturday confirmed cases with BA.4 and BA.5 variants in Tamil Nadu and Telangana for the first time in India.

As per the INSACOG report, 19-year-old female in Tamil Nadu was found infected with the BA.4 variant of SARS-CoV-2 and a male from Telangana was tested positive for the BA.5 variant.

"BA.4 and BA.5 are subvariants of the Omicron variant circulating globally. These were reported first from South Africa earlier this year and are now reported from several other countries," INSACOG had said in a statement. It also added that these variants have not been associated with disease severity or increased hospitalisation.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Under the BJP regime, NE has become one: Manipur CM

Under the BJP regime, NE has become one: Manipur CM

26 Rohingyas detained in Assams Cachar

26 Rohingyas detained in Assam's Cachar

Repatriation of displaced Myanmarese needed for stability in SE Asia: Bangla Foreign Min

Repatriation of displaced Myanmarese needed for stability in SE Asia:...

Next Story
Similar Posts
First cases of Omicron

New Delhi, May 29: Maharashtra on Saturday reported its first Covid case of the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Covid's Omicron strain.

The subvariants have been detected in at least 7 people from Pune.

A total of four infections caused by the BA.4 sub-strain of Omicron coronavirus variant, and three cases of BA.5 sub-strain have been detected.

The cases of this subvariants have been reported in the state, days after the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) on Saturday confirmed cases with BA.4 and BA.5 variants in Tamil Nadu and Telangana for the first time in India.

As per the INSACOG report, 19-year-old female in Tamil Nadu was found infected with the BA.4 variant of SARS-CoV-2 and a male from Telangana was tested positive for the BA.5 variant.

"BA.4 and BA.5 are subvariants of the Omicron variant circulating globally. These were reported first from South Africa earlier this year and are now reported from several other countries," INSACOG had said in a statement. It also added that these variants have not been associated with disease severity or increased hospitalisation.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Under the BJP regime, NE has become one: Manipur CM

Under the BJP regime, NE has become one: Manipur CM

26 Rohingyas detained in Assams Cachar

26 Rohingyas detained in Assam's Cachar

Repatriation of displaced Myanmarese needed for stability in SE Asia: Bangla Foreign Min

Repatriation of displaced Myanmarese needed for stability in SE Asia:...

Similar Posts
X
X