Fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi; patients evacuated

By The Assam Tribune
Fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi; patients evacuated
Guwahati, August 7: A massive fire broke out in the endoscopy room of AIIMS Delhi on Monday. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire which was later brought under control.

Meanwhile, all the patients and staff in the vicinity were evacuated safely from the incident. A thick ball of flames was seen on the second floor of the building of the AIIMS.

The Fire department said that the fire broke out on the second floor of the Old Raj Kumari building and search operation is still on.

Further details of the incident are awaited.

The Assam Tribune


The Assam Tribune


