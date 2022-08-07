Fire at kitchen store of Puri's Jagannath temple

Puri, Aug 7: A fire broke out at the store of the kitchen in Puri's Jagannath temple, officials said on Sunday.



The fire was spotted late on Saturday night inside 'Sara Ghara' where kitchen materials, including utensils, used for cooking the Mahaprasad are stored, they said.

The temple employees doused the blaze with the help of fire services personnel, they added.

No one was injured in the incident, officials said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they said.