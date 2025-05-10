FIR registered against PG student for Instagram post opposing 'Operation Sindoor'

Mangaluru (Karnataka), May 10: Karnataka Police registered an FIR against a postgraduate student for allegedly posting a message opposing 'Operation Sindoor' launched by the Indian armed forces in retaliation to a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in which 26 people were killed.

The Konaje police in Mangaluru city filed the FIR based on a complaint in this regard, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the student, hailing from the communally-sensitive Mangaluru district, posted an Instagram message criticising 'Operation Sindoor'. The post opposed the strikes carried out by the Indian armed forces in Pakistan.

Reshma N. Bariga, a resident of Belalu near Belthangady town in Mangaluru district and a student of Mangaluru University, made the objectionable post.

“She used the hashtag ‘#dikkaraoperationSindoora’ (Down with Operation Sindoor) after writing poetic lines about the futility of war. In her poem, written in Kannada, she stated that the outcome of war is ‘total darkness,’” police said.

The post stirred controversy, prompting Reshma to delete it. However, she later made another post defending her earlier stance opposing 'Operation Sindoor'.

Many people and some Hindu organisations demanded that police take legal action against Reshma. A complaint was filed by Chandrashekar Putta Marati, a resident of Savale, Kallahalli, at the Konaje police station.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered an FIR under Sections 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot), 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds such as religion, race, place of birth, residence, or language, and acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony), 353(1)(b) and 353(2) (statements conducing to public mischief).

Following the backlash, Reshma issued a new statement expressing her respect and love for her country.

“My concern is that every citizen should live peacefully and prosperously in this country. I am proud to have been born in India. I do not want anyone to lose their life to terrorism. War affects many. The shadow of terrorism should not fall on India. Let peace and harmony prevail. My intention was only to call for the eradication of terrorism,” she stated.

The police have taken up further investigation in the case.

--IANS



