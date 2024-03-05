FIR filed in K'taka for threat video on PM Modi, CM Yogi

Bengaluru, March 5: Karnataka Police on Tuesday filed an FIR against the accused who had uploaded an abusive and threatening post on social media against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The accused was identified as Mohammad Rasool Kaddare. The Surapura police registered the FIR against the accused under the Section 505 (1) (B), 25 (1) (B) of the IPC and Arms Act.

According to police, Rasool, a resident of Rangampet in Surapura of Yadgir district, works in Hyderabad as a coolie.

He had uploaded the video from Hyderabad on his Facebook page and had used objectionable language while wielding a sharp-edged weapon.

The police have launched a hunt for the accused.