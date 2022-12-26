Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
New Delhi, Dec 26: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Monday, said a source.
The Minister has been admitted into the private ward.
However, more details are awaited.
