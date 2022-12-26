84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

By IANS
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS
X

Photo: Meta

New Delhi, Dec 26: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Monday, said a source.

The Minister has been admitted into the private ward.

However, more details are awaited.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Next Story
Similar Posts
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

New Delhi, Dec 26: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Monday, said a source.

The Minister has been admitted into the private ward.

However, more details are awaited.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Similar Posts
X
X