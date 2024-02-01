Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils Interim Budget 2024 with focus on inclusive growth

Guwahati, Feb 1: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the interim budget 2024 in Parliament, highlighting the government’s commitment to inclusive development with the slogan “Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas."

The budget comes just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. As such, the interim budget is unlikely to have any major policy announcements– the next ‘full budget’ will be presented in July, once a new government has been sworn in after the Lok Sabha elections.

The initial focus of this budget was on key expenditures in infrastructure projects, with a dedicated emphasis on agriculture and schemes targeting the rural population.

The Finance Minister outlined the government’s commitment to four major groups: the economically disadvantaged, women, youth and farmers. In her address, she expressed the government’s vision to transform India into a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, underscoring the importance of collective progress.

"Our focus is 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas'," affirmed Sitharaman, underscoring the government's dedication to fostering inclusive growth across diverse segments of the population. The budget presentation aligns with the government's strategy of fiscal consolidation while addressing the immediate needs of key sectors.

Further details on specific allocations and policy measures are expected to unfold as the budget proceedings continue.