'File as many cases you can', Rahul dares Assam CM

Guwahati, Jan 24: A say after the Guwahati Police registered a case against him and other Congress leaders for allegedly provoking a mob, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday challenged the BJP-led Assam government to file "as many cases as they can" against him.

Gandhi claimed that despite this, he would not be scared.

The Congress leader attacked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at his first public address on the seventh day of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the Barpeta district.

He called Sarma the “most corrupt CM” of the nation and brought up a number of accusations pertaining to land and betel nut business.

“I have no idea where Himanta Biswa Sarma got the notion that he could scare me by registering police complaints. As many cases as you can, file them. I am not intimidated by you; file 25 cases more. I am not intimidated by BJP-RSS,” Gandhi said.

Guwahati Police on Tuesday filed a suo-moto complaint against Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders for wanton acts of violence in the state capital.

“The goal of the BJP-RSS is to eradicate Assamese history, culture, and language. We will not allow them to govern Assam out of Nagpur. Assam will be run from Assam only,” Rahul Gandhi mentioned.

According to the Congress leader, there is widespread corruption in Assam, and Himanta Biswa Sarma is the “most corrupt CM” in the nation.

"He (Sarma) takes your land while he is speaking to you. He corners the supari business while you're chewing betel nuts. He has also taken land in Kaziranga National Park,” Rahul Gandhi claimed.

He also took a potshot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying that they have enough hatred in their heart.