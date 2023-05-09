Fifteen killed as bus falls into river in MP's Khargone

Bhopal, May 9: At least 15 people were killed and nearly 25 others injured after a bus fell into a river in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Tuesday.

According to sources, the incident took place when the bus, which was passing through a bridge, fell into the river.

Local police rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was launched. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra told IANS that the district administration and police have been asked to extend all possible help to the victims.

"Magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the matter. A compensation of Rs 4 lakh each has been announced to the kin of the deceased. The injured have been rushed to hospitals for treatment," he added.