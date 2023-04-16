Femina Miss India 2023 concludes, Rajasthan's Nandini Gupta takes away the crown

Guwahati, April 16: The 59th edition of India's most renowned pageant Femina Miss India 2023 successfully concluded another season at the Indoor Stadium, Khuman Lampak, Imphal, Manipur on Saturday.

Nandini Gupta of Rajasthan has been named Femina Miss India World 2023 while Shreya Poonja of Delhi received the title of the first runner-up and Thounaojam Strela Luwang of Manipur was declared as the second runner-up.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan and Ananya Panday gave a memorable performances at the star-studded extravaganza.

Furthermore, the extremely humorous Maniesh Paul and the extremely energetic Bhumi Pednaker served as the evening's emcees, keeping the audience entertained with their impromptu antics.





#FeminaMissIndia2023: #Rajasthan's #NandiniGupta crowned as Femina Miss India World 2023 in 59th edition of Femina Miss India 2023 Grand Finale held at #Imphal. pic.twitter.com/5XUTznajhs — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) April 16, 2023



