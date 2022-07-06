Father daughter duo creates history in IAF, flies Hawk-132 aircraft in same formation

Guwahati, July 6: While father-son joining the armed forces has often been heard about, a father daughter duo is winning hearts as they conquer the sky.

Air Commodore Sanjay Sharma, a veteran fighter pilot, and his daughter Flying Officer Ananya Sharma, who is undergoing `transitional' fighter training after being commissioned last December, recently flew in the same formation of Hawk-132 planes at the Bidar airbase on 30 May 2022.

The recent attempt by the father-daughter duo has been winning hearts on the internet and they are lauded for the creating a proud moment in the history of aviation sector.

The IAF in a statement said that the father-daughter duo created history as there has not been any previous instance in IAF where father daughter have been part of same fighter formation in a mission. "Air Cmde Sanjay & Fg Offr Ananya were more than just father & daughter....they were comrades who had full faith in each other as fellow wingmen would."





