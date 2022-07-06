84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

Father daughter duo creates history in IAF, flies Hawk-132 aircraft in same formation

By The Assam Tribune
Father daughter duo creates history in IAF, flies Hawk-132 aircraft in same formation
X

Source: Twitter 

Guwahati, July 6: While father-son joining the armed forces has often been heard about, a father daughter duo is winning hearts as they conquer the sky.

Air Commodore Sanjay Sharma, a veteran fighter pilot, and his daughter Flying Officer Ananya Sharma, who is undergoing `transitional' fighter training after being commissioned last December, recently flew in the same formation of Hawk-132 planes at the Bidar airbase on 30 May 2022.

The recent attempt by the father-daughter duo has been winning hearts on the internet and they are lauded for the creating a proud moment in the history of aviation sector.

The IAF in a statement said that the father-daughter duo created history as there has not been any previous instance in IAF where father daughter have been part of same fighter formation in a mission. "Air Cmde Sanjay & Fg Offr Ananya were more than just father & daughter....they were comrades who had full faith in each other as fellow wingmen would."



The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Assam logs 161 Covid cases, highest in nearly five months

Assam logs 161 Covid cases, highest in nearly five months

Despite flowing above danger mark, Barak river shows receding trend

Despite flowing above danger mark, Barak river shows receding trend

IIT-Guwahati researchers design electricity-free radiative cooler

IIT-Guwahati researchers design electricity-free radiative cooler

Next Story
Similar Posts
Fresh batch of nearly 6,000 pilgrims leave for Amarnath shrine amid tight security
6 July 2022 7:59 AM GMT

Jammu, Jul 6: A fresh batch of nearly 6,000 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar base camp here on Wednesday...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

NHAI bribery case: Trial proceedings delayed as CBI awaits Centre's nod even after 7 months
6 July 2022 6:15 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 6: The CBI needs one more month to get sanction to prosecute Akil Ahmad, the NHAI...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,15,212
6 July 2022 5:05 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) India logged 16,159 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

In a first, states ranked for food & nutrition
2022-07-05T20:30:19+05:30

New Delhi, July 5: In the first ever 'State Ranking Index' under the National Food Security Act...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Twitter moves court against Indian govt's content blocking orders
5 July 2022 11:12 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 5: Twitter has moved the Karnataka High Court against the Indian government's...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Gang of fake sadhus from Rajasthan arrested in Hyderabad
5 July 2022 11:03 AM GMT

Hyderabad, July 5: Telangana police have arrested a gang of fake sadhus who duped a person to the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

PDP demands high level probe against BJP leadership for 'sheltering' LeT terrorist
5 July 2022 10:49 AM GMT

Jammu, Jul 5: PDP on Tuesday staged a protest demonstration here against the BJP over alleged...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Nupur Sharma case: Retired judges, bureaucrats term SC observations 'unfortunate, unprecedented'
5 July 2022 7:59 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 5: A group consisting of 15 retired judges of various high courts, 77 retired...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Centre sends show cause notices to Ola Electric, Okinawa, others on EV fires
5 July 2022 7:11 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 5: Alarmed at the unabated EV fire incidents, the Centre has now sent show cause...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Take measures to remove criminals from politics: Allahabad HC to Parliament, ECI
5 July 2022 5:57 AM GMT

Lucknow, July 5: The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has asked the Parliament and the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active COVID-19 cases in country climb to 1,14,475
5 July 2022 5:01 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 5: India added 13,086 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Tripura CM quits RS membership, to take oath as Assembly member on July 8
2022-07-04T20:30:49+05:30

Agartala, July 4: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who was elected to the state Assembly on June...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Maha CM Eknath Shinde wins House confidence with 164 votes
4 July 2022 8:35 AM GMT

Mumbai, July 4: As expected, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's government supported by the Bharatiya...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Father daughter duo creates history in IAF, flies Hawk-132 aircraft in same formation

Guwahati, July 6: While father-son joining the armed forces has often been heard about, a father daughter duo is winning hearts as they conquer the sky.

Air Commodore Sanjay Sharma, a veteran fighter pilot, and his daughter Flying Officer Ananya Sharma, who is undergoing `transitional' fighter training after being commissioned last December, recently flew in the same formation of Hawk-132 planes at the Bidar airbase on 30 May 2022.

The recent attempt by the father-daughter duo has been winning hearts on the internet and they are lauded for the creating a proud moment in the history of aviation sector.

The IAF in a statement said that the father-daughter duo created history as there has not been any previous instance in IAF where father daughter have been part of same fighter formation in a mission. "Air Cmde Sanjay & Fg Offr Ananya were more than just father & daughter....they were comrades who had full faith in each other as fellow wingmen would."



The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Assam logs 161 Covid cases, highest in nearly five months

Assam logs 161 Covid cases, highest in nearly five months

Despite flowing above danger mark, Barak river shows receding trend

Despite flowing above danger mark, Barak river shows receding trend

IIT-Guwahati researchers design electricity-free radiative cooler

IIT-Guwahati researchers design electricity-free radiative cooler

Similar Posts
Fresh batch of nearly 6,000 pilgrims leave for Amarnath shrine amid tight security
6 July 2022 7:59 AM GMT

Jammu, Jul 6: A fresh batch of nearly 6,000 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar base camp here on Wednesday...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

NHAI bribery case: Trial proceedings delayed as CBI awaits Centre's nod even after 7 months
6 July 2022 6:15 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 6: The CBI needs one more month to get sanction to prosecute Akil Ahmad, the NHAI...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,15,212
6 July 2022 5:05 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) India logged 16,159 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

In a first, states ranked for food & nutrition
2022-07-05T20:30:19+05:30

New Delhi, July 5: In the first ever 'State Ranking Index' under the National Food Security Act...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Twitter moves court against Indian govt's content blocking orders
5 July 2022 11:12 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 5: Twitter has moved the Karnataka High Court against the Indian government's...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Gang of fake sadhus from Rajasthan arrested in Hyderabad
5 July 2022 11:03 AM GMT

Hyderabad, July 5: Telangana police have arrested a gang of fake sadhus who duped a person to the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

PDP demands high level probe against BJP leadership for 'sheltering' LeT terrorist
5 July 2022 10:49 AM GMT

Jammu, Jul 5: PDP on Tuesday staged a protest demonstration here against the BJP over alleged...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Nupur Sharma case: Retired judges, bureaucrats term SC observations 'unfortunate, unprecedented'
5 July 2022 7:59 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 5: A group consisting of 15 retired judges of various high courts, 77 retired...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Centre sends show cause notices to Ola Electric, Okinawa, others on EV fires
5 July 2022 7:11 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 5: Alarmed at the unabated EV fire incidents, the Centre has now sent show cause...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Take measures to remove criminals from politics: Allahabad HC to Parliament, ECI
5 July 2022 5:57 AM GMT

Lucknow, July 5: The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has asked the Parliament and the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active COVID-19 cases in country climb to 1,14,475
5 July 2022 5:01 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 5: India added 13,086 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Tripura CM quits RS membership, to take oath as Assembly member on July 8
2022-07-04T20:30:49+05:30

Agartala, July 4: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who was elected to the state Assembly on June...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Maha CM Eknath Shinde wins House confidence with 164 votes
4 July 2022 8:35 AM GMT

Mumbai, July 4: As expected, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's government supported by the Bharatiya...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X