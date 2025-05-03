FATF 'grey list' could be India’s answer to Pakistan’s terror links: Report

Guwahati, May 3: Approaching the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) with adequate proof of Pakistan’s role in harbouring terrorists can be one of the best options for India at this moment. There is ample proof that Pakistan is directly helping terrorists to carry out strikes against India, said security sources.

Sources told The Assam Tribune that the FATF is a global money laundering and terror financing watchdog and if India can provide adequate proof of Pakistan aiding terrorists to create problems in India, there is a strong possibility that Pakistan would be put in the ‘grey list’ and under that circumstances, the international aid to that country will come down drastically. Sources admitted that it is very difficult to put a country on the ‘black list’ of FATF, but it can be possible to put Pakistan on the ‘grey list’.

Sources revealed that according to information available with India, Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) has been virtually running terrorist outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hijbul Mujahideen for a long time and there are reasons to believe that other smaller terrorist outfits are also being supported by the ISI.

Sources revealed that at one point of time, most of the launch pads of the terrorist groups were located in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. But the situation has changed now and the bases of terrorist outfits have also been set up deep inside Pakistan from where it is easier to reach India.

In the last three to four years, tourism was booming in Kashmir and the economy of Jammu and Kashmir was improving considerably. But it is evident that Pakistan does not want development of Kashmir and Kashmiri people, and that could be the reason for the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

On the possibility of a full-scale war, sources said that it is difficult to comment if war would be the best option. “If India can put Pakistan on the ‘grey list’ of the FATF, Pakistan will be doomed as the country is already facing serious financial crisis. Moreover, India has already kept in abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty and even if 10 to 20 per cent water flow to Pakistan can be reduced, the country would face serious consequences. India can achieve those without losing any manpower,” sources added.

