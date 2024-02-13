Farmers' Protest: Chaos at Punjab-Haryana border, police fires tear gas

Guwahati, Feb 13: Amid the strict preventive measures to not allow the farmers to cross any state border, be it Punjab to Haryana or Haryana to Delhi, chaos erupted at the Punjab-Haryana (Shambhu) border on Tuesday following the commencement of their march.

The farmers began to remove barricades, following which the Haryana police fired rounds of tear gas to disperse the mob.



It may be mentioned that the march began today at 10 a.m. as the farmers have several demands, including the enactment of a law ensuring minimum support prices and pension benefits.



Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka are currently protesting to fulfill their demand.

