Farmers in Punjab on protest march to surround Shambhu police station

Chandigarh, May 6: Farmers in Punjab, angered over their forceful eviction from the two border points, started their march on Tuesday amid high security to surround the police station in Shambhu in Sangrur district.

The protesting farmers were forcefully evicted from the Shambhu and Khanauri border points, and scores of their leaders were detained hours after talks between farmers and the central delegation in Chandigarh in March.

The Shambhu national highway on the Punjab and Haryana border was reopened for traffic on March 19 after 13 months of closure by farmers over their demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) by the Centre on all crops.

A day ahead of the protest call, Punjab Police detained several leaders, including Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) (Non Political) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal

The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (Bharat) and SKM (Non Political) have accused the AAP government of using repressive measures during the farmer agitation and demanded strict action against those responsible.

They are also demanding compensation for items that allegedly went missing during the police crackdown at Shambhu, which they claim were later traced to individuals linked to AAP leaders and police personnel.

Strongly condemning the organisations announcing road and rail blockades, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had said legal action would be taken against those who disrupt public life and hinder the state’s progress.

In a statement on Monday, the Chief Minister said there are many other ways to express dissent, blocking transportation routes and hampering the development of the state cannot be tolerated. He added that such protests particularly harm the people of Punjab, especially hardworking individuals who earn their livelihood through daily labour.

Road blockages often delay emergency medical services, and during the ongoing wheat procurement season, uninterrupted rail services are essential for the transportation of crops. Therefore, halting transport services severely impacts the interests of the state, he said.

CM Mann said, “Any announcements, protests, or strikes that cause distress to the public and disrupt daily life will be considered acts against Punjab and its people. Those responsible for such actions will face strict legal consequences. Ensuring the development and prosperity of Punjab is our priority, and we will not allow anyone to derail that.”



