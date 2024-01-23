'Falahari Baba' to break his fast three decades after vow for Ram temple

Kanpur, Jan 23: Three decades after taking a vow during the Ayodhya movement, 'Falahari Baba' will now break his fast and take regular food.

During the Ayodhya movement, Laxmi Swarup Brahmachari alias 'Falahari Baba', a resident of Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested and sent to jail. He took a vow in jail that until the temple of Lord Shri Ram is built, he would survive only on fruits.

He came to be known as ‘Falahari Baba’ as he refused to consume regular food and survived only on fruits.

“I was arrested on the morning of October 12, 1989, because the police suspected that I was going to demolish the mosque at Rae Bareli crossing.

"On October 17, I took a vow in jail that until Ram temple is built in Ayodhya, I will not consume even a single grain of food”, the Baba told reporters.

Presently, he is residing in the Jajmau village of Fatehpur Chaurasi block in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao where he has built the Phoolmati temple.

He is also a disciple of Dandi Swami Devashram of Maa Bhuvaneshwari Peeth located in nearby village Lonarpur.

His brother said that Baba will now break his fast by taking ‘panjiri’.