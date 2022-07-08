84 years of service to the nation
National

Fake Twitter account created in name of Dakshineswar Kali Temple

By IANS
Fake Twitter account created in name of Dakshineswar Kali Temple
Photo: IANS

Kolkata, July 8: After a Twitter message purportedly from Kolkata's iconic Dakshineswar Kali Temple condemning the much debated "Kaali" movie poster as reprehensible appeared on Friday, the temple committee has declared the same Twitter account and the message therein as fake.

The temple committee of Dakshineswar Kali Temple, located at Dakshineswar in the northern outskirts of Kolkata and famous for its association with Ramakrishna Paramhansa, has also filed a police complaint in this connection.

According to the temple committee member, Kushan Chowdhury, a complaint has been filed on this count at the cyber cell of Barrackpore City Police, under whose jurisdiction the temple is located. At the same time copies of the complaint have been forwarded to commissioner of Kolkata Police, Vineet Kumar Goyal and the joint commissioner (crime) of city police, Murli Dhar Sharma.

He said that the temple committee does not have any Twitter account. "Someone has opened a fake Twitter account christened 'Dakhineswar Kali Temple' and claimed it to be the official Twitter handle of the temple committee. Misinformation is being spread through this Twitter message. We have requested the police to start a case after filing an FIR and arrange for the closure of this fake account," Chowdhury said.

On Friday, a message from a Twitter handle "Dakhineswar Kali Temple" which referred to the much debated "Kaali" movie poster, where a woman decked as Goddess Kali was seen smoking. The message also made a subtle reference to a comment from Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member, Mahua Moitra where she gave reference of using alcohol in the worshipping process of Goddess Kali.

"As we said before, we still say that there are many places where worship is done with wine, that is the rule there. But what is shown in the much-discussed poster is never acceptable. The Dakhineswar Kali Temple strongly condemned the incident. We made our position clear," the Twitter message read.

City police said that investigation has started in the matter and soon the person or persons responsible behind the creation of this fake Twitter handle will be identified and booked.

IANS


