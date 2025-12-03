Fake news threatens democracy; new deepfake-curbing rules soon: Vaishnaw tells LS

New Delhi, Dec 3: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Wednesday, warned that fake news and AI-generated deepfake videos pose a growing threat to democracy, stressing the need for strong action and tighter regulation.

Speaking during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, Vaishnaw said the government is working on new rules to curb misinformation and strengthen institutional mechanisms to deal with deepfakes.

“Fake news is a very serious issue. Fake news is a threat to democracy. There is a need to take strict action against fake news and AI-generated deep fake videos,” he said.

The minister noted that individuals and networks circulating false information often operate outside the bounds of Indian law.

“The people and the ecosystem which spread fake news don’t follow Indian laws, and there is a need to take action against them,” he said.

Vaishnaw appreciated the recommendations of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, chaired by Nishikant Dubey, saying the panel had offered several constructive suggestions that would shape the proposed regulatory framework.

“There is need for making a fine delicate balance between fake news and freedom of speech,” he added.

Responding to a separate query on online betting and money-gaming platforms, the minister said the Modi government has enacted a strong legal framework to curb such activities.

“Modi government never shies away in taking strong action against such misconduct,” he said.

On complaints regarding television channels allegedly spreading false information, Vaishnaw said both the government and the Press Council of India examine such cases and take action wherever required.

Earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha conducted Question Hour without disruptions for the first time in the Winter Session.

This followed a meeting chaired by Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday, where it was decided that the House would hold a discussion on the 150th anniversary of the national song Vande Mataram next Monday, and on election reforms the following Tuesday.

At the start of proceedings, members paid tributes to former MPs who passed away recently. The House then moved into Question Hour, marking a departure from the disruptions seen since Monday, when opposition parties demanded an immediate debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise underway in nine states and three Union Territories.

PTI