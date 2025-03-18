‘Faith over convenience’: PM Modi lauds devotees for Maha Kumbh’s triumph

Guwahati, March 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, expressed gratitude to the people of Uttar Pradesh and specifically Prayagraj for making the Maha Kumbh a resounding success.

Reflecting on the massive religious gathering, he praised the spirit of crores of devotees who participated, "setting aside personal convenience for their faith and devotion".

"I extend my heartfelt thanks to crores of people who contributed to the success of Maha Kumbh. This divine congregation was made possible by the dedication and support of countless individuals, especially the people of Prayagraj and Uttar Pradesh. For nearly a month and a half, we witnessed an unparalleled celebration of spirituality, faith, and devotion," the Prime Minister said in the Lok Sabha.

He further acknowledged the sheer commitment of devotees who, despite hardships, immersed themselves in religious rituals, reinforcing the strength of India’s cultural and spiritual ethos.

"We saw how millions of devotees rose above convenience and inconvenience, driven purely by their unwavering faith. This is the power of our people—their devotion and resilience," he added.

The Prime Minister also shared his experience from a recent visit to Mauritius, where he carried sacred water from the Maha Kumbh’s Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. He recalled the overwhelming response from the Indian diaspora and local devotees, highlighting their deep reverence for Indian traditions.

"When the sacred water from the Maha Kumbh was immersed in Ganga Talao in Mauritius, the emotions of the devotees were beyond words. Their unwavering devotion and spiritual connection to India were truly remarkable. This proves that the love for our culture, values, and faith transcends borders, passed down across generations," he continued.

The Prime Minister also addressed critics who question India’s ability to uphold its traditions in a modern world, stating that the Maha Kumbh serves as a resounding answer.

"The youth of today are embracing their heritage and faith with pride. When a society cherishes its past, we witness inspiring moments like those at the Maha Kumbh, which foster unity and strengthen our belief in a brighter future," he added.

The Prime Minister concluded his address by saying that such grand events not only reinforce cultural ties but also "instill a sense of national pride and brotherhood".

The Maha Kumbh saw an overwhelming turnout, with millions of pilgrims gathering in Prayagraj to take a holy dip at the Sangam - the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.

The mela, however, also made headlines for poor crowd management, endangering the safety of devotees. On January 29, during Mauni Amavasya, a stampede at the Sangam Ghat claimed around 30 lives.

Reports indicate that dozens were injured when chaos erupted after a barrier collapsed, triggering a deadly crush that left many trapped and trampled.

In a separate incident, at least 18 people, including women and children, lost their lives in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on February 15.

The tragedy unfolded as a surge of passengers, many headed to the Maha Kumbh, scrambled for space while waiting for delayed trains.