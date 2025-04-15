Extradition from EU tough; India must convince Belgium of free trial for Choksi: former CBI chief

Guwahati, April 15: Highlighting that challenges in securing the extradition of fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, former Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) AP Singh said the process from Europe was the “toughest.” He said that India must present concrete evidence and assure the Belgian courts of Choksi's fair treatment and adequate prison conditions.

“Mehul Choksi has been arrested at the request of the Indian government. Now we must provide all evidence of his involvement in the Punjab National Bank scam and convince Belgian government and courts that he will receive proper medical care and a fair trial. Extraditing someone from the EU is the toughest. The last person extradited from the EU was Abu Salem 20 years ago,” Singh told a national newswire.

He further added that Choksi in his defence, can say that he has some legal status in Belgium since his wife is a Belgian citizen.

Former Director of Enforcement Directorate (ED) Karnal Singh emphasised that the agencies will succeed in bringing Choksi back to India as they have a lot of evidence against him.

“Extradition is a two-stage process. The first stage is to accept the extradition request politically and bureaucratically. His arrest means they have accepted that they have to execute this extradition request. Now in the court, the Belgian government will fight on our behalf to bring him to India," Singh told a national newswire.

Absconding diamond trader Mehul Choksi has been arrested in Belgium in connection with the Rs 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan fraud case, reports confirmed on Monday.

Choksi, a key accused in the Rs 13,000 crore PNB loan fraud case along with his nephew Nirav Modi, was arrested in Belgium on Saturday following a formal extradition request by Indian agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

He had been living in Antigua since 2018 after fleeing India, and had travelled to Belgium last year for medical treatment. He is believed to owe over Rs 6,000 crore to 34 Indian banks.

Despite the withdrawal of the Interpol Red Notice against him, Indian authorities continued to pursue his extradition through diplomatic and legal channels.

As part of the process, they shared two open-ended arrest warrants, issued by a special Mumbai court in 2018 and 2021, with Belgian counterparts.

Reports suggest that Choksi may now seek bail on medical grounds. Formal extradition paperwork is currently being processed.

The CBI and ED had booked Choksi, Modi, their family members, employees, and several PNB officials in 2018 for their involvement in the massive loan fraud.