External Affairs Minister Jaishankar flags concerns over attacks on minorities in B'desh

Guwahati, Nov 30: Amidst the escalating tension in the neighbouring country Bangladesh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar informed Parliament that Dhaka is primarily responsible for safeguarding the lives and liberties of all residents, including minorities, and that India had taken serious notice of episodes of violence against minorities in Bangladesh.

After Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned in August due to turbulence, an interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took control, straining ties between India and Bangladesh. Attacks on minorities, particularly Hindus, have been a source of concern for India.

In response to the "surge" of extremist rhetoric and the rising number of attacks on Hindu temples and other forms of violence in the neighbouring country, India on Friday said that the interim government in Bangladesh must fulfill its duty to protect all minorities. The case of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, who was detained in Bangladesh on a sedition allegation, was another matter that New Delhi believed would be handled in a fair, impartial, and open way."The primary responsibility for the protection of life and liberty of all citizens of Bangladesh, including minorities, rests with the government of Bangladesh," Jaishankar said, adding that the Indian High Commission in Dhaka continues to monitor the situation related to minorities in that country "closely."

Separately, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) urged Bangladesh to take all necessary measures to protect minorities and expressed optimism that the issue surrounding Chinmoy Krishna Das's arrest would be handled in a fair, just, and open way.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has consistently and strongly raised with the Bangladeshi government the threats and targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities.

"Our position on the matter is very clear—the interim government must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities," Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Jaishankar said India is concerned over incidents of violence against Hindus and other minorities, their homes and business establishments, and attacks on temples and religious places. "The government has taken a serious note of these incidents and shared its concerns with the government of Bangladesh."

