Expose those who accepted invasion says VP Dhankhar amidst USAID funding row

Guwahati, Feb 21: Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar, during a global meditation conference in New Delhi on Friday, expressed strong concerns over alleged foreign interference in India's electoral process, calling it an assault on the country’s democratic values.

His remarks came after the President of United States of America, Donald Trump, questioned the spending of $21 million on voter turnout in India, suggesting it was an attempt to sway the election outcome.

“I am stunned about what has been revealed by the president of the United States with a full sense of responsibility. The democratic process of this country was sought to “modulate, manipulate, and dent, taint the purity” of our election system,” Dhankar mentioned during inaugural session of the 21st African-Asian Rural Development Organization (AARDO) Conference.

“Any attempt to manipulate India’s democratic system must be thoroughly investigated,” added Dhankar.

The Vice President further urged the nation to follow Chanakya’s philosophy and address the issue at its root.

“I am sure it emanates from a person in authority. One thing is certain because it is factual- the amount was given, and it is not a small amount. We should adopt Chanakya's teachings and trace its origin. It should be eradicated from the root. We must identify those who accepted such an invasion,” he said.

Calling for national unity, Dhankhar stressed the importance of exposing those responsible.

“Retaliating against such forces is our duty. Only by doing so can we ensure that India's rise to a developed nation is not just a vision but an achievable reality,” he added.





हाल में जो revelation हुआ है, मैं देखकर दंग रह गया।



The President of the United States has revealed with full sense of responsibility that the democratic process of this country was sought to be modulated, manipulated to dent, taint the purity of our election system.



I’m sure… pic.twitter.com/NhO9ijuzJo — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) February 21, 2025



