Explosion triggers fire at Gujarat chemical plant; 24 injured

Guwahati, Nov 29: At least 24 workers sustained injuries after an explosion triggered a massive fire at a chemical plant in Gujarat on Wednesday.

According to reports, the incident took place at the chemical factory located in Surat’s Sachin GIDC industrial area around 2 am following an explosion in a large tank after leakage of inflammable chemicals stored in it.

The 24 workers who sustained injuries were rushed to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, more than a dozen of fire tenders were pressed into action to douse the flames.