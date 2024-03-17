Explosion at Haryana factory leaves over 40 injured

Guwahati, Mar 17: More than 40 workers were rushed to hospitals with burn injuries following an explosion at an auto spare parts factory in Haryana on Saturday.

According to reports, the incident unfolded after a boiler burst in the dust collector at Life Long Company in Dharuhera around 5:50 p.m. in Rewari district.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported during the incident.

Meanwhile, several fire tenders were rushed to the unit to put out the fire.







