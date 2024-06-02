Exit polls predict landslide victory for BJP-led NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Guwahati, June 2: According to several exit polls released on Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is projected to win over 350 of the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha.

Some of the exit polls, including those by India Today Axis India, News 24-Today’s Chanakya, Jan Ki Baat, and India TV-CNX, predict that the NDA could potentially sweep the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by securing a substantial majority.

These predictions were made on June 1, immediately after the voting concluded. Moreover, if exit polls are to be believed, Narendra Modi is poised to match Jawahrlal Nehru’s record of being elected prime minister of the country for three consecutive terms.

As per reports, Modi had set ambitious targets of 370 seats for the BJP and 400 seats for the NDA. Achieving over 400 seats is a feat only previously accomplished by the Congress in general elections. Meanwhile, the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A has reportedly not shown significant improvement in its performance.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll gave NDA 361-401 seats while I.N.D.I.A. 131-166 and others 8-20.

India TV-CNX exit polls also predicted similar figures for the BJP -- between 371 and 401 seats. The INDIA bloc may win between 109 and 139 seats while Congress may settle at 52-64.

The Republic TV-P Marq said the NDA will win 359 seats and the I.N.D.I.A bloc will bag 154 seats.

The Jan Ki Baat poll gave 362-392 seats to the ruling NDA and 141-161 to the Opposition's alliance.

NDTV claimed 362 for NDA with BJP at 311, 148 for I.N.D.I.A. with Congress at 63 and others at 33.

News24-Today’s Chanakya– even predicted that the NDA could touch a maximum of 415 while its minimum could be 385. I.N.D.I.A. was predicted to win 107 while others could win 36.

Meanwhile, many polls indicated that while the NDA is holding on to many of its strongholds in the north and the west, they are also getting overwhelming support from the east while making significant gains in the southern states.

Notably, exit polls are not always accurate, and the election results are to be announced on Tuesday (June 4).