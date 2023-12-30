Exit not allowed from Rajiv Chowk metro station after 9 p.m. on New Year’s eve: DMRC

New Delhi, Dec 30: To ease overcrowding on New Year's eve, exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed from 9 p.m on Sunday, said a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official.

“As advised by the police authorities, to ease overcrowding on December 31, EXIT from Rajiv Chowk Metro station will not be allowed from 9 p.m. onwards,” said Metro in a statement.

“However, entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train from the Rajiv Chowk Metro station on Sunday. Commuters are requested to plan their journey accordingly,” said Anuj Dayal, the DMRC spokesperson.

“Metro services on the rest of the Metro network will continue to remain available as per regular time table,” he said.