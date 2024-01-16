Exclusive 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' Ticket: Join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra with a special pass

Guwahati, Jan 16: To join Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Mohabbat ki Dukaan’ bus for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, individuals are required to obtain a 'special ticket’ featuring an image of the former Congress president in his yatra attire. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a snapshot on Monday showcasing the autographed ticket with a walking pose of Gandhi wearing a T-short and trousers.

In a post in Hindi on X, Ramesh said, "This is the ticket for the 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' bus in which Rahul Gandhi is travelling in the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra."



"Those who want to meet and talk to Rahul Gandhi in this journey of justice against the injustice of the last 10 years have been given such tickets and called in the bus," he added.

भारत जोड़ो न्याय यात्रा में @RahulGandhi जिस 'मोहब्बत की दुकान' बस से चल रहे हैं, यह उस बस की टिकट है। पिछले 10 साल के अन्याय काल के ख़िलाफ़ न्याय की इस यात्रा में जो लोग राहुल गांधी से मिलना चाहते हैं और उनसे बातचीत करना चाहते हैं, उन्हें ऐसी टिकट देकर बस में बुलाया है। pic.twitter.com/HuSU8gfabk — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) January 15, 2024

Rahul Gandhi is travelling in a specially designed Volvo bus equipped with a hydraulic lift, enabling him to address crowds from its elevated platform. The bus has 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' printed on it and Congress leaders are calling the vehicle 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' on wheels. Gandhi introduced the term during the Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra, envisioning it as a 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan shop for spreading love' amid the 'Nafrat ka Bazaar (market of hate)'.



The ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reached Nagaland on Monday. The journey takes its course through 100 Lok Sabha constituencies in 15 states, covering a distance of 6,713 km, mostly by buses and on foot. The journey will culminate in Mumbai around March 20 or 21.

