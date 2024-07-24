Ex-Indian cricketer Saba Karim justifies Riyan’s selection in team India

GUWAHATI, July 24: The selection of Assam player Riyan Parag, for both the T20 and ODI Indian teams for the Sri Lankan tour has sparked debate. Critics questioned the decision to drop players like Abhishek Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad. However, former India cricketer Syed Saba Karim, who has also served as a selector, offered a different perspective in an exclusive interview with The Assam Tribune.

"Good to see Riyan Parag in both setups, which mean the selectors, feel that Riyan has the credentials and talents to do well in the years to come. It is great to see selectors looking ahead with that kind of vision about a particular player," Karim said during the conversation arranged by Sony Sports Network.

Justifying the selection of all-rounder Riyan, Karim said, "Abhishek, Ruturaj, and others are certainly doing well, but the selectors have felt players like Riyan will be more suitable going ahead and will also get some opportunities."

"If we see this T20 team, I do not see any space available. Under those circumstances, there is no place for either Abhishek or Ruturaj as they are top-order bats men. But for players like Rinku Singh and Riyan Parag, who are middle-order batters, there are possibilities to get some scope,” he further added.

Team India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs in the series. The T20I leg of the series, will be held at Pallekele starting from July 27 and will conclude on July 30. The ODIs will be played in Colombo, starting at August 2.

Saba Karim, a panellist on Sony Sports Network for the India-Sri Lanka series, also discussed how Indian fast bowlers should step up in Jasprit Bumrah's absence.

"Whatever we may say, there will be an impact on the bowling lineup without Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah is a special bowler, and he is going to be terribly missed, whether in Tests, T20s, or ODIs," he asserted.

"The Indian team has realized that they need to start believing in other players as well. So, it is time for players like Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, and others to step in and try to do their job."

Regarding the T20 team, Karim said, "It has the makings of a very strong side for the years to come. The selectors are looking ahead to build a side for the T20 World Cup scheduled in two years."

"The team also have some players who have played a good number of T20 matches and performed well. They have been part of the World Cup winning squad and know how to take the team forward. So, it is a good combination,” he further added.

On the comeback of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul into the ODI team, Saba Karim remarked, "It seems they are building a side with an eye on the Champions Trophy. They have opted for the players who did well for India in the World Cup held last year in India."