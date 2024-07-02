Everything is expunged in PM Modi's world, but the truth can't be expunged: Rahul Gandhi

Guwahati, July 2: After Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi’s remarks were expunged in the Lok Sabha on Monday, he stated that “everything is expunged in PM Modi's world."

While addressing the media outside the parliament, Gandhi remarked, “In Modi ji's world, truth can be expunged. But in reality, the truth can't be expunged. I said what I had to say, that is the truth. They can expunge as much as they want. Truth is truth."

#WATCH | On portions of his speech expunged, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "In Modi ji's world, truth can be expunged. But in reality, the truth can't be expunged. I said what I had to say, that is the truth. They can expunge as much as they want. Truth is truth." pic.twitter.com/AcR3xRN6d5 — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2024

In his maiden address as the Leader of the Opposition, Gandhi accused the BJP leaders of dividing people along communal lines, which provoked massive protests from the members of the ruling party.



While Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised him for labelling the entire Hindu community as violent, Gandhi hit back by saying that Narendra Modi, BJP and the RSS do not represent the entire Hindu community.

Gandhi was speaking during the debate on the Motion of Thanks of the President’s address to a joint sitting of the Parliament. Displaying images of Lord Shiva, Guru Nanak, and Jesus Christ, he referred to Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism, Christianity, Buddhism, and Jainism to highlight the importance of fearlessness. He quoted Prophet Muhammad to emphasise that the Quran promotes fearlessness. He also cited that the teachings of Lord Shiva, Guru Nanak, Jesus Christ, Buddha, and Mahavir, stating that all religions and great figures advocate for not being afraid and not instilling fear in others.

“All religions and great people say, "daro mat, darao mat" (do not be scared, do not scare others)," Gandhi remarked.

Gandhi’s remarks sparked an uproar in the parliament, leading the Chair to expunge them from record.

According to reports, his expunged statements included that the saffron party was treating minorities unfairly, remarks about industrialists Adani and Ambani, criticisms that the NEET exam favours the wealthy over meritorious students, and claims that the Agniveer Scheme is not of the Indian Army, but of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

During Gandhi’s hour and 40-minute speech, PM Modi intervened twice, and at least five cabinet ministers interjected, with Home Minister Amit Shah demanding an apology. Gandhi, in response to protests from the ruling party, criticised the BJP by saying, "Aap Hindu ho hi nahi" (You are not Hindus). He highlighted that Hinduism clearly states that one should stand by the truth and not be afraid of it.

Meanwhile, Gandhi on Tuesday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, objecting to the removal of some of his remarks during the debate in the parliament, and requested the restoration of the expunged remarks.