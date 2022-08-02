84 years of service to the nation
'Even my pencil, eraser, maggi have become expensive': 6-yr-old writes to Modi on price rise

By The Assam Tribune
Even my pencil, eraser, maggi have become expensive: 6-yr-old writes to Modi on price rise
Representational Image 

Guwahati, Aug 2: The price rise has not only impacted the adults but also a six-year-old who has been facing 'hardships' due to the recent price hike.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kirti Dubey, a class 1 student from Uttar Pradesh, has complained about the price hike and how it has led to Maggi, pencils and eraser becoming more expensive. Her letter to the Prime Minister has now gone viral on social media.

Dubey, who studies at Suprabhash Academy in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district, in her letter stated, "My name is Kirti Dubey, I study in Class 1. Modiji, you have caused a steep price rise. Even my pencil and rubber (eraser) have become costly, the price of Maggi has also increased."

"When I ask for a pencil, my mother beats me. What shall I do? Other students steal my pencil," she concluded.

Commenting on the six-year-old's dilemma, her father, Vishal Dubey stated that his daughter has expressed her 'Mann ki Baat' through the letter, as she got annoyed recently when her mother scolded her when she lost her pencil in school. He had reportedly posted the letter to PM Modi's Office through a registered post.

Meanwhile, the six-year-old's letter on price rise was even mentioned in the parliament when NCP's Supriya Sule drew attention to it.

Owing to rising inflation and Russia Ukraine war FMCG companies have hiked the prices of several items commonly consumed in India. Meanwhile on Monday as soon as Lok Sabha assembled, the opposition members resumed protests against the government over not accepting their demand for a debate on price rise and against the suspension of several Congress MPs.

The Assam Tribune




