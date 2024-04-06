Employees hire goons to thrash senior over work pressure in Bengaluru

Guwahati, April 6: Work pressure is normal in every corporate company, but what if the pressure goes beyond a certain level and the employees resort to hiring goons to assault their seniors?

In a shocking incident, employees of a private company in Bengaluru reportedly hired goons to beat up their senior because they were upset over the amount of work pressure they were facing under him.

The disturbing moment was captured on a car’s dashboard camera, where the senior, Suresh, an auditor with Heritage Foods, could be seen thrashed by a group of goons with an iron rod in the middle of a road.

Reports said that the employees, identified as Umashankar and Vinesh, were colleagues of the victim, Suresh. The victim had been pressuring the duo since the day he joined the office a year ago to clear transactions daily, a process that would have taken days to complete.

When the video of the incident went viral, the Bengaluru Police swiftly responded and arrested five suspects in connection with the incident.





The police said that the assault took place near Kalyan Nagar on the Outer Ring Road on March 31, and the five suspects were arrested on April 5.